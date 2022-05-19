50 students complain against Professor Ravikant Chandan of Lucknow University, for insulting Hindu religion

A group of students on Thursday filed a written complaint against Lucknow University, professor Ravikant Chandan, for alleged 'misconduct'. They took this step a day after the accused professor was allegedly assaulted by a student on the university campus.

Around 50 students met the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Alok Kumar Rai, and gave him a complaint. The students alleged in the complaint that Professor Ravikant Chandan has insulted Hindu deities during the class on several occasions. At the same time, the students have demanded the removal of the professor from the university.

University officials said they are investigating the complaint and will take appropriate action. University spokesperson Durgesh Srivastava said, "The complaint will be investigated before initiating any action." Professor Ravikant, who came into the limelight after allegedly making objectionable remarks about the Kashi Vishwanath Temple-Gyanvapi complex, was attacked by a student on Wednesday on the university campus. Professor Ravikant had claimed that he was attacked by a student leader named Kartik Pandey outside the proctor's office at around 1 pm on Wednesday.

He alleged that the accused student abused him and uttered caste-indicative words, then beat him up. According to Professor Ravikant, two security personnel accompanying him caught the attacking student leader and handed him over to the police. Pro. Ravikant claimed that the incident showed that his life was in danger.

A complaint has been made to the police in this matter. Meanwhile, Lucknow University spokesperson Durgesh Srivastava had told that the university administration has suspended student leader Kartik Pandey, accused of attacking Professor Ravikant.

The incident came a week after BJP's student wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad's state committee member Aman Dubey filed a case against Professor Ravikant for allegedly inciting sentiments and under relevant sections of the IT Act.