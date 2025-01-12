5,000 cops to be deployed for Sabarimala Temple Makaravilakku festival

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 12 The Kerala Police will deploy 5,000 personnel for the Makaravilakku festival at the Sabarimala hill shrine, scheduled for January 14.

The festival is expected to draw a minimum of 2.5 lakh devotees to the temple.

In a statement released on Saturday, the police informed that out of the 5,000 officers, 1800 will be stationed at Sannidhanam, 800 at Pampa, 700 at Nilakkal, 1,050 in Idukki, and 650 in Kottayam.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Rapid Action Force (RAF) will also assist in maintaining security.

Kerala State Police Chief Sheikh Darvesh Sahib visited Sabarimala on Saturday to evaluate the preparedness for the festival.

Comprehensive arrangements have been made to ensure devotees can view the Makara Jyothi and descend the hill smoothly.

The police have devised a special deployment plan for the Thiruvabharanam procession, which is scheduled to reach the Sabarimala temple on the evening of Makaravilakku day. The deployment plan includes the stationing of an SP, 12 DySPs, and 31 Circle Inspectors, supported by 1,440 personnel.

Security has been tightened at all critical locations, with close coordination between the police, fire and rescue services, and the NDRF.

A high-level meeting involving all departments is set for Sunday to finalise the preparations. Senior officers will oversee operations from strategic points.

ADGP S. Sreejith has been appointed Special Police Officer at the temple’s Sannidhanam. South Zone Inspector General of Police Syam Sundar will oversee arrangements at Pampa, DIG Ajeetha Begum will handle preparations at Nilakkal, and DIG Satheesh Bino will be in charge of the Erumeli-Idukki region.

An exit plan has also been prepared to manage post-festival crowds, ensuring devotees can descend safely and efficiently. This plan will be implemented if necessary.

It is worth noting that in 2011, a major tragedy occurred during the Makaravilakku festival when 106 devotees lost their lives in a crowd crush at Pullumedu near Sabarimala. The incident took place on January 14, 2011, on Makara Jyothi Day and was later declared a national disaster. The tragedy unfolded as pilgrims were returning from the shrine on the final day of the festival, which annually attracts lakhs of devotees.

