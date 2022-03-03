53.96 pc voting in sixth phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly polls

A voter turnout of nearly 54 per cent was recorded in the sixth phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday.

According to Election Commission data till 8 pm, the 57 seats which went for the polls in the sixth phase saw 53.96 per cent polling.

Ambedkar Nagar district reported the highest voter turnout with 62.22 per cent followed by Maharajganj with 57.77 per cent voter turnout.

Balrampur reported the lowest voter turnout of 48.64 per cent.

Balia reported a voter turnout of 51.74 per cent, Basti 54.79 per cent, Deoria 51.73 per cent, Gorakhpur with 54.02 per cent, Kushinagar 55.01 per cent, Sant Kabir Nagar 54.39 per cent and Siddharthnagar 49.83 per cent respectively.

Gorakhpur Urban seat, from where Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is in the fray, recorded a voter turnout of 51 per cent.

Polling for the sixth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections began at 7 am today and ended at 6 pm.

A total of 2,14,62,816 electorates, including 1,14,63,113 males, 99,98,383 females, and 1,320 third genders, were eligible to exercise their franchise to decide the fate of 676 candidates.

Polling for the seventh phase and last phase of assembly polls will be held on March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor