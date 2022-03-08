58 from Himachal still stranded in Ukraine, 418 students have safely returned: CM Jairam Thakur

Amid the ongoing evacuation of Indians from Ukraine, Chief Minister Jairam Thakur said that so far 418 students have returned to Himachal Pradesh whereas 58 are still stranded in the conflict-rid east European country.

"418 students have returned from Ukraine to Himachal Pradesh till now and 58 students are yet to come," Thakur told reporters in Shimla on Monday.

The Himachal CM added that some students have managed to reach the neighbouring countries of Ukraine, however, there are still others who continue to be stranded in the conflict-ridden country.

"All students are safe and are expected to be back soon," he added.

According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation on Monday, more than 17,400 Indians have been brought back under 'Operation Ganga' since special flights began on February 22 this year. The number of Indians airlifted by 73 special civilian flights have gone up to 15,206.

IAF had earlier flown 10 sorties to bring back 2056 passengers, as part of 'Operation Ganga'.

Russian forces launched military operations in Ukraine on February 24, three days after Moscow recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk -as independent entities.

( With inputs from ANI )

