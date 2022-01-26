6 die after consuming spurious liquor in UP village

Rae Bareli (UP), Jan 26 Six persons have died after consuming spurious liquor in Pahadpur village under Maharajganj police circle.

Nearly 20 persons are said to be critically ill and have been admitted to the community health centre, after they consumed liquor late on Tuesday night.

District Magistrate Vaibhav Srivastava and Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar have reached the site of the incident, along with health officials.

An inquiry has been ordered into the incident.

Four of the deceased have been identified as Bansilal, 60, Sukhrani, 65, Saroj Yadav, 40 and Ram Sumer 45.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

According to reports, there was a wedding function in the village after which some of the guests consumed liquor purchased from a local outlet.

