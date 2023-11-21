6 hospitalised after fight over 'rasgullas' at wedding function in Agra

Agra, Nov 21 In a bizarre incident, six people were injured in a fight that broke out at a wedding function here over shortage of rasgullas, the police said.

The incident was reported from the Shamsabad area around Monday midnight. The injured have been hospitalised and their condition is stable.

"Six people were injured in the incident and a case has been registered. Those who are in hospital are out of danger," Shamsabad police station Station House Officer (SHO), Anil Sharma, said.

"There was a wedding function at the residence of Brijbhan Kushwaha and at the function, a person passed a comment on the shortage of rasgullas," Sharma added.

This led to a fight, and Bhagwan Devi, Yogesh, Manoj, Kailash, Dharmendra and Pawan were injured.

Last year, the SHO said, a man was killed in a fight over shortage of sweets at a wedding in Etmadpur.

