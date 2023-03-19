6 killed, 3 injured in road accident on Trichy-Salem National Highway

Trichy (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 19 : Six people died and another three were seriously injured in a road accident on Trichy-Salem National Highway near Tiruvasi, Trichy district on Sunday morning, said police officials.

All 9 persons, including a child, were traveling in an Omni van from Salem district via Trichy to Kumbakonam.

The Omni van from Salem and a loaded lorry collided head-on at 5 am in the morning.

Six people died on the spot including a child, a woman, and four men. Three people were rescued in critical condition and they were sent to the hospital.

While talking to over the phone, Trichy District Superintendent of Police Sujith Kumar confirmed the deaths in the accident.

Trichy SP stated that after receiving the information, Trichy district police reached the spot and rescued 3 people who were in critical condition and sent them to the Trichy Government Hospital. Also, six bodies were recovered and sent to Trichy Government Hospital for autopsy.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor