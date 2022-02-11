6 killed in two road accidents in Andhra

Amaravati, Feb 11 Six people were killed in two separate road accidents in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool district on Friday, police said.

Three persons were killed and three others were critically injured when a car in which they were travelling rammed into a parked truck at Ulandikonda on Bengaluru highway.

The victims belonged to the same family. According to police the collision occurred early in the morning.

The deceased were identified as Srinivasulu, Adilakshmi and Bhagyalakshmi. Injured persons Kumar, Anjaneyulu and Dharani were admitted to a hospital in Kurnool.

The family from Dharmavaram was coming to Kurnool to visit an ailing relative undergoing treatment in a hospital.

In another accident, two persons were killed when a car collided head-on with a private bus at Damagatla Cross Road. Fifteen passengers of the bus were also injured.

In the third accident, a person was killed when a motorbike he was riding hit a tree in Atmakur.

