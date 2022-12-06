6 NDRF teams deployed in parts of Tamil Nadu after heavy rainfall alert

In a wake of heavy rainfall on December 8, six teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in Tamil Nadu.

The teams of the NDRF will be deployed in Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, and Chennai.

"In view of the IMD alert with respect to Low pressure has formed over South Andaman Sea. It is likely to move West-northwest wards and concentrate into a Depression over the Southeast Bay of Bengal, therefore six teams from NDRF Arokkonom are detailed to the following districts of Tamil Nadu as requested by the Director of Disaster Management Govt. of Tamil Nadu," the NDRF official said on Tuesday.

All the NDRF teams are self-contained and equipped with Flood Rescue equipment, Collapsed Structure Search and Rescue equipment, appropriate communication equipment, and suitable personal protective equipment.

"Our 24x7 control room in Arakkonam is closely monitoring the situation round the clock and all efforts are being made in close collaboration with Tamilnadu state administration," the official further said.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy rains are predicted to lash Tamil Nadu and Puducherry from December 7-9 due to low pressure over the southern part of the Andaman Sea and adjoining areas under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over the South Andaman Sea and adjoining equatorial Indian Ocean-Strait of Malacca.

As per IMD, a trough is present from the Comorin area to the north Kerala coast at 0.9 km above the mean sea level.

Thereafter, the 'low-pressure area' is likely to continue to move west north-westwards, and reach the Southeast Bay of Bengal, near north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts by December 8 morning, the release further stated.

IMD also informed about the rainfall situation for the next three days.

On December 6, light to moderate rain will likely occur at one or two places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area.

On December 7, light to moderate rain is expected in many places. Also, isolated thunderstorms and lightning is likely to occur over the coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area.

While light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places over interior Tamil Nadu, heavy rains are likely at isolated places over Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Pudukkottai districts of Tamilnadu and Karaikal.

On December 8, light to moderate rain is expected in many places with isolated thunderstorms and lightning likely to occur over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal areas.

Other than this, heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Pudukkottai districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor