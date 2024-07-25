65 kg ganja seized from busy Howrah station; two held

Kolkata, July 25 Two women were apprehended by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) from the busy Howrah station with 65 kg ganja (marijuana).

The women were trying to take the narcotics to Hajipur in Bihar.

"RPF personnel noticed two women with multiple trolley bags entering the station premises from the subway end. The security personnel immediately stopped the duo and inquired about the contents of the luggage.

"Initially hesitant, the women finally broke down and confessed that they were carrying ganja. The bags were opened and the contents were weighed at 65 kg. The women, along with the seized marijuana, were handed over to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for necessary legal action," a senior RPF official said.

One of the women has been identified as Sarita Devi (45) from Vaishali in Bihar. The other - who is probably a minor - is a resident of Hajipur.

The women claimed that they were couriers and had received the bags from an unidentified man at the bus stand outside the Howrah station.

Further investigation revealed that the seized ganja had arrived from Ganjam district in Odisha by bus.

