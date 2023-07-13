67th TAAI Conference in Colombo highlights J-K's tourism

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 13 : Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI) recently concluded its 67th Convention in the vibrant city of Colombo, Sri Lanka where the warmth, hospitality, and cultural richness of Jammu and Kashmir was highlighted.

The convention, held from July 6 to 9, was organized in collaboration with the Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau (SLTPB) and the Sri Lanka Association of Inbound Tour Operators (SLAITO).

Under the theme 'Transcending Borders, Transforming Lives,' the event brought together over 500 delegates, including industry experts, tour operators, and key stakeholders from both India and Sri Lanka.

The convention commenced with a grand opening ceremony at the BMICH on July 6th, graced by the esteemed presence of President Ranil Wickramasinghe as the chief guest and Harin Fernando, Minister of Tourism, as the guest of honour.

The atmosphere was filled with excitement and anticipation as participants from different regions, including a TAAI - Jammu and Kashmir Chapter delegation, gathered to celebrate the occasion.

Led by Treasurer Irshad Hazari, the TAAI - Jammu and Kashmir Chapter delegation comprised members from Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh regions, along with esteemed senior founder members Akram Siah, Nasir Shah, and Showkat Pakhtoon.

Notably, the delegation also included the youngest representatives from the Kashmir and Jammu regions, symbolizing the dynamic future of the travel trade industry.

Additionally, the most senior member of the J-K Travel Trade and prominent tour operator, Amrik Singh from Jammu, was a valuable part of the TAAI delegation.

During the convention, the TAAI - JKC delegation presented a beautiful Kashmiri Shwal as a token of appreciation to Jyoti Mayal, President of TAAI, on behalf of the TAAI - Jammu and Kashmir Chapter. This gesture symbolized the region's warmth, hospitality, and cultural richness.

As the event unfolded over three days, attendees experienced a myriad of activities and insightful sessions aimed at fostering collaboration, knowledge sharing, and business opportunities.

The convention provided a platform for participants to exchange ideas, explore emerging trends, and strengthen connections within the travel and tourism industry.

Speaking at the closing day dinner reception hosted at a picturesque beach hotel on the outskirts of Colombo, Jyoti Mayal expressed her gratitude to the SLTPB and SLAITO for their unwavering support in organizing the convention.

She referred to the event as a "resounding success" and emphasized its significance in transcending borders and transforming lives. The convention facilitated networking and showcased the diversity and potential of the Indian and Sri Lankan travel markets.

The grand finale of the convention was a spectacular display of fireworks accompanied by a mesmerizing gala dinner, as well as captivating music and dance performances. The enchanting ambience encapsulated the spirit of unity, collaboration, and celebration that defined the entire event.

