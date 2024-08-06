6th edition of Dehradun Lit Fest to celebrate words, culture & creativity

Dehradun, Aug 6 The Dehradun Literature Festival (DDLF) is set to return for its sixth edition this year from November 8-10 at the Doon International School.

Mentored by Imtiaz Ali, Ruskin Bond, and Vishal Bhardwaj, this annual festival intends to showcase a weekend filled with over 30 talks, performances, and interactions with more than 70 authors, poets, and artists.

The first day of the festival will include workshops, talks, theatres, etc., exclusively for students, which will witness participation from different schools in Dehradun and beyond. The next two days will be open for the public with multiple workshops, award ceremonies, book launches, literature conversations, and much more.

The festival, founded with the vision to create a meaningful pause in an increasingly tech-driven world, aims to provide a space for literary enthusiasts to explore diverse perspectives and exchange ideas through panel discussions, interactive sessions, and workshops.

Festival Founder Samraant Virmani said, “It gives me pride to note that over the past many years, exceptional icons from the world of art and literature have graced our stage, with national and global exposure opportunities being created for our community.”

“With the 6th edition of the festival, we are coming back to the heart of the city with a programme that will offer value to our young citizens, as well as a very enthusiastic writing community that has thrived for decades in our town. Our attempt would be to cultivate sessions which address a multiplicity of issues, relevant to contemporary times, while drawing from past wisdom and future predictions,” he added.

