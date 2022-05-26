7 feared dead in Zojila Pass road accident

Srinagar, May 26 Seven to eight people are feared dead in a road accident on Thursday in Zojila Pass that connects Ladakh with Jammu & Kashmir (J&K).

An official of the disaster management department said a taxi carrying 7 to 8 persons skidded off the road in the Zojila pass area of Ladakh-J&K road and plunged into 440 feet deep gorge.

"Rescue operation has started in the area", an official said.

