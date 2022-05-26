7 feared dead in Zojila Pass road accident
By IANS | Published: May 26, 2022 06:51 AM2022-05-26T06:51:03+5:302022-05-26T07:05:15+5:30
Srinagar, May 26 Seven to eight people are feared dead in a road accident on Thursday in Zojila Pass that connects Ladakh with Jammu & Kashmir (J&K).
An official of the disaster management department said a taxi carrying 7 to 8 persons skidded off the road in the Zojila pass area of Ladakh-J&K road and plunged into 440 feet deep gorge.
"Rescue operation has started in the area", an official said.
