7 killed in Yamuna Expressway accident
New Delhi, May 7 At least seven people were killed when a car collided with an unidentified vehicle on the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district on Saturday.
The victims, including a child, died on the spot, while two people suffered serious injuries in the acccident that occurred in the Naujhil area at Milestone 68.
A police team rescued the injured and shifted them to a hospital.
The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and their families informed.
Expressing grief over the incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted in Hindi: "The road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura is heart-wrenching. My deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I wish speedy recovery to the injured."
