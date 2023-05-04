70 sheep and goats perish as truck carrying them falls in gorge in J&K

Jammu, May 4 A truck carrying sheep and goats fell into a gorge on Thursday on Jammu-Srinagar highway killing all the livestock.

Officials said that a truck carrying sheep and goats went out of the driver's control at Domail in Udhampur district killing all the 70 livestock it was carrying.

