76 lawyers write to CJI Ramana to take action on 'hate speeches' in Delhi, Haridwar

A group of lawyers have sent a letter to Chief Justice of India NV Ramana urging him to take suo motu cognisance against those who allegedly made "hate speeches" recently in events held in Delhi and Haridwar.

The letter written by 76 lawyers highlights the two separate events organised in Delhi by the Hindu Yuva Vahini and in Haridwar by Yati Narsinghanand on December 17 and 19, 2021.

In the letter, they said the events and speeches delivered during the same "were not mere hate speeches but amount to an open call for the murder of an entire community".

The lawyers said, "The said speeches thus, pose a grave threat not just to the unity and integrity of our country but also endanger the lives of millions of Muslim citizens."

The letter also stated, "It may be noted that no effective steps have been taken under the provisions of Sections 153, 153A, 153B, 295A, 504, 506, 120B, 34 of IPC in respect of the earlier hate speeches."

The letter was written by former Union Minister Salman Khurshid, former judge of Patna High Court Anjana Prakash, senior advocates Dushyant Dave, Meenakshi Arora, Basava P Patil, Prashant Bhushan among others. They asked the CJI to direct action against those who made hate speeches in two separate events.

( With inputs from ANI )

