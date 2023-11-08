7th anniversary of demonetisation, should we celebrate or mourn for abysmal failure: Adhir

New Delhi, Nov 8 Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over seventh anniversary of 'demonetisation', asking 'should we celebrate the occasion or mourn for the abysmal failure'.

In a post on X, Chowdhury, who is also the Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha said, "Respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji, today is the seventh anniversary of demonetisation touted as your visionary step for eradication of black money from India.

"Now should we celebrate the occasion or mourn for abysmal failure."

His remarks came on the seventh anniversary of Modi government's decision to demonetise Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currencies.

The Prime Minister on November 7 in a television address to the nation announced the decision of demonetising Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes to curb black money, terrorism.

