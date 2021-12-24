8 held for fabricating Aadhaar enrollment, updation illegally in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar on Friday informed that a gang of eight persons have been apprehended by Golconda Police for cheating the UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India) by doing Aadhaar operations in unauthorized locations for their illegal gains.

"These eight persons were forging birth certificates for Aadhaar enrolments or updations in Aadhaar Cards, using unauthorized Aadhaar kits with Assam IDs, uploading Aadhaar cards of needy customers and cheating UIDAI by doing Aadhaar operations at unauthorized locations," Kumar said while addressing a press conference.

According to the City Police Commissioner, there is an order from the Central Government that IDs issued for the states should be used within the state only, but the accused persons hatched a plan to use the Assam IDs in Hyderabad for Aadhar enrollments and updations.

"In October 2021, the accused T Nitesh purchased six Aadhar enrollment IDs of Assam from one Pavan for Rs 90,000," he said.

All the accused persons procured Aadhaar kits, that is, laptop, iris, fingerprint slab, camera individually, and started enrollments of Aadhar cards in their respective shops and earning money.

To prepare forged documents, the accused persons procured different types of stamps on different Gazzette officer names and used them for attestation so as to apply for Aadhaar enrollment.

"They were collecting Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000 from the needy applicants for Aadhar enrolment or updations. Apart from that the accused persons are giving Rs 3,000 to accused T Nitesh Singh every day," he added.

The arrested accused persons along with seized property were handed over to SHO, Golconda Police Station, Hyderabad for taking necessary action.

( With inputs from ANI )

