8 killed, 25 injured in K'taka road accident

Hubballi (Karnataka), May 24 Eight people were killed and 25 others injured following a head-on collision between a truck and a bus in Karnataka's Hubballi-Dharwad district on Tuesday.

The accident occurred at 12.45 a.m. in the outskirts of Hubballi near Tarihal on the Pune-Bengaluru National Highway, police said.

Of the eight victims who were travelling in the bus, six died on the spot and two succumbed to injuries at the hospital.

Authorities have stated that the death toll might increase as many of the injured, who have been admitted to the KIMS hospital in Hubballi, are critical.

The deceased were identified as Babasa Chougale (59), Nagaraj Achar (56), Ataulla Khan (40), Mastan, Mohammad Dayan Baig (17), Akshay Davar (28), Akeef (40) and Afaaq (41).

Police explained that most of the victims were travelling to Bengaluru from Kolhapur in Maharashtra.

Hubballi-Dharwad Commissioner Labhu Ram has visited the spot.

According to the police, the bus belonged to National Travels owned by a Congress politician in Karnataka.

Preliminary investigations stated that the accident had taken place due to the alleged negligence of bus driver while overtaking a tractor

Hubballi KIMS director Dr. Ramalingappa said the condition of 5-6 injured persons are critical. The persons who escaped with minor injuries were returning to Maharashtra, he said.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy expressing shock has urged the ruling BJP to take steps to prevent accidents.

"The stretch of road from Kolhapur to Hubballi is repeatedly witnessing accidents. The road has become the highway of deaths," he said.

Hubballi North Traffic police have taken up the investigation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor