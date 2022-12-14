8-year-old girl found dead in Chhattisgarh capital

An eight-year-old missing girl was found dead in Saddu locality of Chhattisgarh capital Raipur, an official said on Wednesday.

The minor girl was missing from her house over the last week and her body was found in BSUP Colony, just 500 metres away from her residence late Tuesday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Abhishek Maheshwari said, "A missing complaint of the minor girl, Durga, was registered at Vidhan Sabha police station on December 7. Since then the police team has been continuously searching for the girl."

"We received information that a body was found near where the girl went missing. Acting on the information, the police team rushed to the spot and recovered the body. In the preliminary investigation, it came to the fore that she has been killed by strangulation. The post mortem report is yet to come," ASP Maheshwari said.

"Further action will be taken based on the autopsy report. A few suspects are being interrogated," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

