80 persons fall ill after consuming prasad in Assam, condition of six serious

Dhemaji (Assam) [India], July 8 : As many as 80 people including children and women fell ill and were hospitalised after consuming prasad at a religious function at Jonai area in Assam's Dhemaji district on Friday. Six of them are in serious condition.

"As many as 80 people fell ill and out of them six are in serious condition," a Medical Officer said.

The incident took place at Dekapam Abmanola village under Jonai Sub-Division in Dhemaji district. According to reports, the villagers attended a religious function held at a 'naamghar' (prayer house) of the village and soon after consuming the prasad, many of them complained of stomachache and vomiting.

Following the incident a team of doctor team, nurses rushed to the area. People who were sick were admitted to a temporary camp set up at Abmanola LP School. A medical officer in Dhemaji district said that they immediately reached the spot after receiving the information that many villagers had fallen ill.

"Medical teams from Dekapam PHC, Jonai and district headquarter have reached the village. Initially we suspected that it is a food poisoning case and the people fell ill after consuming black chickpea and green gram on July 5 night. Some of them complained of stomachache and vomiting," the medical officer said.

Speaking about their treatment, he said, "Yesterday some people had gone to Dhemaji and Silapathar for treatment. Today we have arranged a temporary camp here and started treatment. From here, we have referred one patient to Dhemaji civil hospital. The Joint Director of Health services, Dhemaji is in contact with us."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor