80-yr-old Delhi woman found murdered at home

New Delhi, July 8 An 80-year-old woman was found with her throat slit at her residence in the national capital on Friday, police said.

According to police, a PCR call was received at Shalimar Bagh police station around 11 a.m. regarding murder of an old woman in her house in BS block. A police team reached at the spot and found the woman lying dead on bed with her throat partially slit.

"No other injuries were apparently visible. Her ornaments were intact. Other household articles were also found intact," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Northwest, Usha Rangnani said, adding prima facie, it seemed that that the murderer was someone known to the victim as there were no signs of forced entry.

Police registered a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and launched investigations.

Rangnani said that CCTV footage is being analysed and four teams have been constituted to solve this case.

"Police have rounded up a few suspects and the accused will be arrested soon," she added.

