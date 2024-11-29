809 questions accepted during five-day Bihar Assembly session

Patna, Nov 29 The five-day winter session of the Bihar Legislative Assembly which concluded on Friday, was marked by significant activity, particularly during the Question Hour, which witnessed uninterrupted proceedings for all five days, a rare occurrence in recent times.

During the winter session, a total of 809 questions were accepted, including 29 short-notice questions, of which 28 were answered. 681 starred questions were submitted, and responses were received for 664.

At least 103 attention notices were brought forward, but only eight were answered in the House, with 85 receiving written responses and 10 being rejected.

Besides, five bills were passed during the session. The government also approved the second supplementary budget and all four newly elected MLAs from by-elections were sworn in.

The session was contentious, with debates on topics like smart meters, 65 per cent reservation, and the Waqf Board Amendment Bill.

A notable controversy involved Bhai Virendra occupying the Chief Minister's seat during a discussion about rebel Grand Alliance MLAs.

The ruling party celebrated the session as a success, highlighting legislative achievements and progress on development.

The opposition, however, criticised the government for avoiding discussions on pressing public issues, such as health and infrastructure.

Congress MLA Ajit Sharma expressed dissatisfaction with the government's answers, despite allowing the Question Hour to proceed smoothly.

RJD MLA Vijay Mandal accused the government of sidestepping major public concerns.

BJP MLA Hari Bhushan Thakur Bachaul praised the session as brief but impactful, citing important decisions for development.

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) presented a report revealing significant deficiencies in the health sector. Unspent budget allocations from 2016 to 2022, shortages of doctors, nurses, and paramedical staff and Irregularities in the supply of medicines and ambulances were also discussed.

With elections scheduled for 2025, both ruling and opposition MLAs appeared more alert and focused on addressing public concerns.

Political analysts noted that the session's dynamics reflected an effort by MLAs to stay connected with their constituencies.

The session concluded with mixed reactions, underscoring achievements by the government and highlighting ongoing challenges, particularly in health and governance.

--IANS

ajk/dan

