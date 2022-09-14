9 killed, 27 injured in J&K road accident

Jammu, Sep 14 Nine persons were killed and 27 others injured on Wednesday in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

Police sources said that a minibus went out of the driver's control near Brari Ballah in the Sawjian area of Poonch district.

"The minibus rolled down into a gorge. Nine persons were killed in this accident while 27 others were injured.

"Army rescue teams assisted by police and civil shifted the injured to sub-district hospital in Mandi town.

"Attending doctors said the condition of 11 injured passengers is critical," police sources said.

J&K Lt. Governor, Manoj Sinha has announced Rs 5 lakh ex gratia compensation to the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the accident.

Sinha said on his official Twitter page, "Saddened by loss of lives due to a road accident in Sawjian, Poonch. Condolences to bereaved families.

"May the injured recover soon. Rs. 5 lakh would be given to the next of kin of deceased. Directed Police and Civil authorities to provide best possible treatment to the injured".

