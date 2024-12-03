9 years of Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan: When PM Modi inspired this Gujarat youth

New Delhi, Dec 3 As Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan clocks nine years on Tuesday, Modi Archive shared a heartwarming incident of the differently abled Diya Gosai and her offering to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Modi Archive narrates the life journey of PM Narendra Modi through archival pictures, videos, audio recordings, letters, newspaper clips & such other material.

In its video post on X, 20-year-old Diya Gosai’s eyes widened as she saw an emblem on the envelope -- it was a letter from the Prime Minister’s Office. As she read the letter, she was overwhelmed with emotions.

“It was an indescribable joy to receive the beautiful picture gift from you during the Vadodara roadshow,” the letter from the Prime Minister began.

In the video, Diya takes one back to Vadodara on October 28. Among the crowd, with her heart pounding, she had held her sketches -- one of PM Modi and the other of Spanish PM Sánchez -- hoping they would notice. And they did.

Both leaders stepped out of the vehicle and walked toward her to receive her sketches.

The Prime Minister had expressed hope that she would continue contributing to fine arts with the same dedication and diligence. He even extended his warm wishes to her family for Diwali and the Vikram Samvat New Year. Diya’s heart swelled with pride as she read his words of encouragement.

“I am confident that our youth will play a leading role in building a Viksit Bharat,” wrote PM Modi for Diya.

"I feel immense pride in being a small contributor, a humble part of our nation’s journey," she said, her voice filled with joy and emotion.

The post ended with “#9YearsOfSugamyaBharat.”

Accessible India Campaign or Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan is a programme to serve the differently abled community of India. This flagship programme comes with an index to measure the design of disabled-friendly buildings and human resource policies.

This initiative was launched by the Prime Minister on December 3, 2015, on the occasion of International Day of People with Disabilities.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor