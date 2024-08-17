A 32-Year-Old from Telangana Dies in Mississippi; Family Seeks Answers from US Authorities

Family is still waiting to know the real reason behind their son, a 32-year-old from Telangana’s Atmakur, sudden death in Mississippi, US. As per the information provided by the family, they received a call from his workplace informing them that their son died on the night of August 15-16, but Mississippi state police have not shared any further details. The deceased person was an unmarried man and had diabetes.

His family received a call from the U.S. police around 3 p.m. on Friday. Rajesh had gone to the U.S. in 2016 after earning a Master's degree in Pharmacy and securing a job there,” said his cousin, A. Srinivas Goud. Rajesh's father, Sambaiah, passed away in August last year, but Rajesh could not return home due to a leg fracture he had at the time. "He promised to be here for the first anniversary. We were eagerly waiting for him," Goud added.

The details surrounding Rajesh's death remain unclear. The only contact his family has—a Telugu woman who was known to him—has reportedly ceased communication. "She sent a message that his body was at Dean Memorial Funeral Home. Rajesh had lost touch with his family after losing a high-paying job during the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown. He told me he was working multiple jobs just to get by," Goud said.

Rajesh's mother, Nilimamma, who received the call from the U.S., shared her anguish: "I went numb. I couldn't breathe, I couldn't speak, I couldn't even comprehend what the call was about. It felt like I was dying. He went to the U.S. seeking a better life but died trying to earn enough to send money back home so we could live well. He completed his B.Pharm from Jangaon and M.Pharm from Hanamkonda. He dreamt of making it big in the U.S. and providing us with a better life." Rajesh belonged to a family of palm tree tappers, who are classified as a socially and economically backward community.