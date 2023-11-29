A day before polling in Telangana, Revanth Reddy offers prayers at temple, dargah

Hyderabad, Nov 29 A day before polling for Telangana Assembly elections, state Congress chief A. Revanth Reddy on Wednesday worshipped at a temple and a dargah in Hyderabad.

Accompanied by party in-charge for Telangana, Manikrao Thakre, he visited the famous Birla Mandir and offered puja.

He later visited Nampally Dargah. He offered ‘chadar’ and offered prayers.

He was seen carrying the party's election manifesto in both the places of worship.

Revanth Reddy tweeted that he offered prayers for the prosperity and happiness of all sections of people, for green crops, for light in the lives of farmers, jobs for youth, for economic independence for women and for good care for the elderly.

He was also accompanied by senior leaders V. Hanumantha Rao, Mallu Ravi, Anjan Kumar Yadav and Madhu Goud Yaskhi.

The Congress is locked in a direct tough fight with the BRS for elections to the 119-member Assembly. Upbeat over its victory in Karnataka Assembly elections and banking on six guarantees, the Congress is hoping to form its first government in Telangana.

Despite claiming credit for carving out Telangana state, the Congress lost two successive elections to the TRS (now BRS) led by KCR.

The BRS, which had bagged 88 seats in 2018 elections and later lured MLAs from Congress and other parties to increase its tally to 104, is contesting all seats on its own. The Congress has left one seat for its ally Communist Party of India (CPI). The BJP has fielded candidates in 111 constituencies and left eight seats for its ally Jana Sena Party (JSP) led by actor-politician Pawan Kalyan.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is contesting nine seats, all in Hyderabad, while in the remaining constituencies, it is extending support to the BRS.

