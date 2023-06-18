"A great honour": Classical dancer Ananda Shankar on being mentioned by PM Modi in 'Mann Ki Baat'

New Delhi [India], June 18 : Ananda Shankar Jayant, a well-known classical dancer, expressed her delight at being mentioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his monthly radio address, 'Mann Ki Baat', on Sunday.

#WATCH | It is such a great honour that today in Mann Ki Baat, PM mentioned a little venture 'Kutty Kahani'. This 'Kutty Kahani' video embedded eBook was inspired by PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat of September 27, 2020 on the power of stories and the values you can learn from… pic.twitter.com/1nW17pMwkO—(@ANI) June 18, 2023

Sharing her happiness, she told ANI, "It is a great honour that PM Modi made a reference to my small venture 'Kutty Kahani' in his 'Mann Ki Baat' address. This 'Kutty Kahani' video and the embedded eBook were inspired by PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' address of September 27, 2020, when he spoke at length on the power of stories and the values one can imbibe from storytelling. From there, began the journey of 'Kutty Kahani'.

The latest episode of PM Modi's monthly radio address was aired at 11 am on Sunday.

In his address, PM Modi congratulated Ananda Shankar on coming out with a collection of stories.

"This is a great collection of stories from different languages meant for children. This effort is especially commendable as it seeks to deepen our children's attachment to their culture and roots. She has also uploaded some interesting videos on these stories on her YouTube channel," PM Modi said in his monthly radio address.

He stated further that he brought up the renowned classical dancer as he was happy with how the good deeds of the countrymen were driving others to similar efforts.

"Recently, I received a letter from famous Indian classical dancer Ananda Shankar Jayant. In her letter, she referred to an episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' in which, we had discussed storytelling. In that episode, we acknowledged the talent of the people associated with this field. Inspired by the 'Mann Ki Baat', Ananda Shankar Jayant has come out with 'Kutty Kahani', a collection of short stories. I specifically mentioned this effort of Ananda Shankar Jayant as I felt very happy to see how the good deeds of the countrymen were inspiring others to do something similar. Drawing inspiration from such efforts, more people can do something for the country and society. This is the collective power of the people of India, which is instilling new strength to the country's progress," PM Modi added.

