A look at Varanasi’s model village & how it is contributing in Swachh Bharat Mission

Varanasi, Sep 30 As the nation gears up to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the Swachh Bharat Mission, a model village in Varanasi is garnering everyone’s attention because of its high-tech smart Panchayat Bhawan and numerous employment opportunities for women.

Rasoolpur village, located in the Pindra development block of Varanasi district has become the talk of town because of its novel and innovative ways of contributing to the Swachhata Mission.

The second model village of Varanasi, situated near Rameshwar Tirtha, the third stop of Panchkoshi Yatra of Varanasi, has earned an ISO certificate. Its Gram Panchayat Secretariat is one of the best buildings in the district and also has an alluring auditorium.

Built on eight thousand square feet, this Panchayat building has 7 rooms, a store room and a meeting hall. It boasts many modern facilities including the Public Service Room, Revenue Room, Health Room, Library Room, and Village Head Class Secretary Room.

The Health Department team is present in the Gram Panchayat Building to provide health services to the villagers. Health-related problems of rural women are also resolved here.

To empower women in this model village, a woman has been given employment in all departments of the Panchayat Bhawan. As toilets have been built in every house under the Swachh Bharat Mission, women do not have to go out in the open, due to which women are very happy.

Village head Kailash Yadav said that approximately Rs 27 lakh was spent on the construction of the Panchayat building.

Highlighting the accomplishments, he said: "The DPRO encouraged us to create a high-tech village panchayat and with community support, we established the second one in the state. Our village has won awards from the Chief Minister and received ₹29 lakh in funding.”

Vandana Patel, working at the Jan Seva Kendra, says: "Since I got this job here, I no longer need to go far. Now I can manage my household expenses from here, and also take care of my parents. Listening to people’s appreciation feels very good. They often praise the Panchayat Bhawan and Amrit Sarovar built by the village head. Even people from the city visit and say they’ve never seen a Panchayat Bhawan like this before, and they admire it greatly."

Samuh Sakhi, another worker said: "At present, a lot of good work is being done for women. Those whose livelihoods were very basic are now progressing. Today, many women have become self-sufficient. Additionally, community toilets have been built, and every household has been provided with toilets so that women no longer have to go to other places..."

Sangeeta Devi, an ANM from the Health Department, said, "It is my responsibility to care for children and their mothers. We provide essential services for women, including child care, health check-ups for mothers, and vaccination facilities."

Notably, Rasoolpur village was also awarded the Chief Minister's Award twice and prize money of Rs 29 lakh was given to the model village.

