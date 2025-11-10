A new dawn in Sukma: CRPF’s Gurukul inspires change in Puvarti

Sukma, Nov 10 In the heart of Sukma district, Chhattisgarh, where the dense forests have long echoed with the stories of conflict and fear, a new chapter of hope has begun. Significantly, the 150th Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has started a Gurukul in Puvarti. This native village of the infamous Naxal leader Hidma is now seeing a sea change in terms of education and awareness among residents.

The place which was once known as a stronghold of extremism is now witnessing the dawn of education, resulting in transformation.

In fact, CRPF’s Gurukul has become a symbol of light in a region which remained haunted by violence for decades.

According to CRPF’s information, more than 50 children from nearby villages now attend the school. They are receiving free education, uniforms, books, and nutritious meals. Moreover, the number of children is gradually increasing. The initiative also includes the provision of modern classrooms, a playground, and dedicated teachers whose salaries are fully supported by the CRPF.

Apart from imparting education to the kids, the CRPF personnel have taken on the role of mentors and guardians. They regularly interact with the children, teach them discipline, values, and the importance of peace. The bond between the children and the soldiers has grown into one of mutual respect and affection — an inspiring example of how compassion can conquer fear.

Hamid Khan, Second-in-Command of the 150th Battalion, told IANS: “Our mission goes beyond security. We want to bring smiles, education, and hope to these children. They are the future of this land, and through them, peace will prevail.”

The establishment of the Gurukul in Puvarti is not just an educational project — it is a revolution of thought. It symbolises the triumph of knowledge over ignorance, peace over conflict, and unity over division. With each child who learns to read and dream, the shadow of Naxalism fades a little more.

The CRPF’s initiative in Puvarti stands as a milestone in India’s fight against extremism, proving that the most powerful weapon against violence is education itself.

