A Raja Fielded From Nilgiris As DMK Releases Second List of 16 Candidates for Lok Sabha Election 2024

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam released the list of 16 candidates on Wednesday, March 20, for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Kalanidhi Veeraswamy to contest from North Chennai, Thamizhachi Thangapandian from South Chennai, Dayanidhi Maran from Central Chennai, TR Baalu from Sriperumbudur, Annadurai from Thiruvanamalai, Kanimozhi from Thoothukudi and A Raja filded from Nilgiris.

Before releasing the list, the party released its manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in the presence of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, DMK MP Kanimozhi, and other party leaders.

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Tamil Nadu, state CM and DMK chief MK Stalin said, "I would have been happy if PM Modi would have come during the time of flood in Tamil Nadu."

Check Names:

The process for filing nomination papers for the first phase of the Lok Sabha polls begins today, March 20. Tamil Nadu to go on polls in Phase 1 on April 19 on all 39 Lok Sabha seats. Votes will be counted on June 4.