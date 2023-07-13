A silent satyagraha protest by KPCC at Freedom Park in B’luru against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi

A silent satyagraha was held by Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) at Freedom Park in the heart of the city of Bengaluru as part of the nationwide protest by the Congress against the disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. In the organized silent protest, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, KPCC president DK Shivkumar, Working President Salim Ahmed, Minister Priyank Kharge, Government Chief Whip CM Ashok, and many others participated. The Congress leaders tied black cloth on their mouths as a silent protest.

It is important to mention that Gujarat BJP Minister Mounesh Modi, sued Rahul Gandhi in the criminal defamation case, over his 'Modi surname' remark. In this background, Congress protested and this silent protest is being held across the country today. On the other hand, BJP MLAs led by former CM Basavraj Bommai staged a protest near the Gandhi Statue of Vidhan Soudha in Bengaluru and urged the Governor to issue a notice to the state government stating that law and order have deteriorated in Karnataka. They held a protest march from Vidhan Soudha to Raj Bhavan and handed over a petition to the Governor.