Aadhaar Update: Deadline for free update of Aadhaar Card to end on December 14, Here's how to update name and address

The deadline for free updation of Aadhaar Card documents is going to end on December 14. Originally set for September 14, 2023, the deadline was extended by 3 months. UIDAI wants Aadhaar cardholders aged 10 years and above to verify and update their information. Accurate demographic data is essential, and for that it requires the submission of identity and certificates of proof of address. Besides the change in name and address, UIDAI has also asked citizens to update any other changes, such as death or change in marital status. The free service is available exclusively on the myAadhaar portal. However, if you prefer to use physical Aadhaar centers, a charge of Rs 50 will still apply.

How To Update Aadhaar Card Online: Step-by-step Guide Here

First you will have to visit UIDAI website (uidai.gov.in) and create a login ID and password.

After this, click on the “My Aadhaar” tab and select “Update Your Aadhaar” from the drop-down menu.

Then you need to enter your Aadhaar number and the Captcha verification code on the “Update Aadhaar Details (Online)” page. Click “Send OTP.”

Enter the received OTP and click “Login.”

Select the demographic details you want to update and carefully fill in the new information.

After making the necessary changes, click “Submit.”

Then upload scans of the required supporting documents to verify your updated details.

Click “Submit Update Request” to complete the process.