Aaftab asks Tihar officials to provide novels and books to read: Sources

New Delhi, Dec 3 Aaftab Amin Poonawalla, who is lodged in Tihar jail in connection with the ghastly murder of his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar in Delhi's Mehrauli area, has asked prison authorities to provide him novels and books to read.

Sources said that jail officials will provide Aaftab the same soon.

Aaftab is lodged in jail No. 4. As per sources, food is being served to Aaftab only in the presence of police. He is also under the radar of officials throughout day and night and a security guard is also stationed outside his cell.

In view of security concerns, the other inmates of jail No. 4 are lodged separately.

The prison authorities have also increased the security of his barrack after a police van carrying him was attacked by a group of armed men recently.

On November 26, Aaftab was sent to 13-day judicial custody by a Delhi court.

On December 2, the post-narco test of Aaftab was conducted inside the prison by FSL officials.

If needed, the narco test will be done again, claimed sources.

Though his confessions in the narco test cannot be used in the court, yet it proved that the investigators were proceeding in the right direction.

