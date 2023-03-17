AAP leader claims of providing corruption-free administration in Punjab

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], March 17: Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Friday said that the state has witnessed corruption free administration, opening of 500 Mohalla Clinics, revenue growth and war against anti social elements during the past one year of Bhagwant Mann government.

He said the Mann led government had implemented major promises including providing 26797 new jobs to youth, opening of 500 Mohalla Clinics.

The minister said 117 schools of eminence have been started in the state.

"Payments to Punjab farmers for their crops within 24 hours and compensation for the failed crops are also given to farmers. Campaigns for saving groundwater has also started," he said.

He also said that the AAP government gave 300 units per month free power and Rs One Crore ex-gratia to martyrs' families during this year.

Stating that the AAP government which was elected with expectations and big hopes, completed one year in office. He said that the people of Punjab created history by giving a huge mandate to the AAP one year ago.

In the 2022 Punjab Assembly election, the Aam Aadmi Party won 92 of 117 seats.

Emphasizing the steps taken to root out corruption and mafia, Cheema said that AAP government unleashed a war against anti-social elements and 567 arrests have been made by the Anti-Gangster Task Force and 380 were arrested under anti-corruption crusade.

He accused previous governments of Congress, Shirom Akali Dal (Badal) and Bharatiya Janata Party for having patronised gangsters, mafia and corruption while forcing the Punjabis to migrate abroad.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor