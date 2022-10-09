AAP minister Rajendra Pal Gautam resigns after row over attending mass conversion

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 9, 2022 05:50 PM 2022-10-09T17:50:11+5:30 2022-10-09T17:50:34+5:30

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam, who was spotted at a mass 'religious conversion' event in Delhi ...

AAP minister Rajendra Pal Gautam resigns after row over attending mass conversion | AAP minister Rajendra Pal Gautam resigns after row over attending mass conversion

AAP minister Rajendra Pal Gautam resigns after row over attending mass conversion

Next

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam, who was spotted at a mass 'religious conversion' event in Delhi a few days ago, have resigned. According to a viral video, thousands of people were seen denouncing Hindu gods at the event. 

Open in app
Tags : Rajendra pal Rajendra pal Aam aaadmi party