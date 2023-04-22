AAP MP Sanjay Singh sends legal notice to ED officials, demands apology within 48 hours

New Delhi [India], April 22 : Aam Aadmi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh has demanded that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) issue a public apology to him within 48 hours.

The MP has sent a legal notice to ED for tarnishing his public image.

The notice was sent on the MP's behalf by Advocate Mnderjit Singh Bedi.

The notice addressed to Enforcement Directorate's Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra and Additional Director Jogender, said, "The officials have knowingly and intentionally made certain untrue, defamatory, and incriminating statements against the MP in the Delhi Excise Policy prosecution complaint."

The notice further points out that, "The ED's associates, agents and employees have attempted to tarnish and mutilate the AAP leader's public image and have attempted to otherwise popularise a perverse, false, motivated, wild, malicious and baseless campaign against his alleged involvement in Delhi Excise Policy."

It further reads, "In conspiracy to defame and affect the reputation of Sanjay Singh, the ED has deliberately and maliciously defamed him by imputing his involvement in some Liquor Policy on the basis of an alleged statement dated October 1, 2022, recorded under Section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act of Dinesh Arora."

While also categorically denying the allegations, the notice said, "The allegations are completely baseless, malicious, and utter falsehood. It was portrayed by ED that the MP is involved in the alleged matter, which is false and derogatory."

"The name of Sanjay Singh was mentioned by ED out of nowhere and without any basis, by making false statements in Judicial proceedings where ED are obligated to make only truthful assertions. The said false and derogatory statements have been made with the clear intention to defame the MP and to adversely affect his reputation and subject him to ridicule and social hatred."

"The alleged statement of Dinesh Arora as recorded by ED has been mischaracterized and misquoted by ED in the complaint for ulterior purposes. The ED intentionally added the name of Sanjay without any basis with the mala-fide intent to cause disrepute to him. Towards this end, the ED has further circulated and caused to be published the complaint and specifically the portion pertaining to my client," the notice reads further.

The notice calls upon the ED to immediately issue an open and public apology within 48 hours of receipt of the notice, for the mental agony and harassment faced by the MP.

"Please note that ED is severely liable for a such misdeed done with malicious intent. If you fail to comply with the above within 48 hours of the date of receipt of this notice, I have instructions to initiate appropriate civil and criminal proceedings against you before the competent court, and in that event, you shall be fully responsible for the same and related cost and consequences," the notice said.

Reacting to the issue, Sanjay Singh said, "It is highly regrettable that an agency like the ED, which is supposed to be impartial, has resorted to such baseless allegations against me. I will not tolerate this kind of character assassination, and I have decided to take legal action against the officials responsible."

