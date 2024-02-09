AAP Set To Finalize Lok Sabha Candidates for Gujarat, Haryana, Goa on February 13

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is gearing up for its next electoral challenge, finalizing candidates for the Lok Sabha elections in Gujarat, Haryana, and Goa. The party's Political Affairs Committee (PAC) will convene on February 13 to decide on the nominees, marking a potential end to seat-sharing talks with its INDIA bloc partner, Congress.

AAP's national general secretary (organisation) Sandeep Pathak disclosed the candidacies of Manoj Dhanohar, Bhabhen Chaudhary, and Rishi Raj for Dibrugarh, Guwahati, and Sonitpur respectively.

Highlighting the urgency due to the looming polls, Pathak emphasized the need for swift decisions. Previously, AAP leaders had indicated ongoing discussions with Congress regarding seat-sharing in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Gujarat, and Goa.

AAP's national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had already announced Chaitar Vasava as the party's candidate for the Bharuch seat in Gujarat.