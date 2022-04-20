AAP to form government in Chhattisgarh after 2023 Assembly polls: Gopal Rai

Addressing a press conference, Delhi Environment Minister, Gopal Rai, on Wednesday gave a new slogan 'We will change Chhattisgarh' and said that there will be Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led government in Chhattisgarh after 2023 elections.

"AAP government will also be formed in Chhattisgarh. AAP is preparing for the 2023 elections here, after the formation of AAP's government in Delhi and Punjab, the same effort is being made in Chhattisgarh. We also took out a victory rally in Raipur, Bilaspur with a resolve of 'Badalbo Chhattisgarh' (we will change Chattisgarh)," said Rai.

He also highlighted that from May 25 to June 25, there will be a public dialogue in various villages and areas to discuss the problems of the locals.

Emphasising the state of affairs in Chhattisgarh, he mentioned that there were numerous cases of corruption in transferring the employees to various postings.

"Even transfer postings are not being done without money. The number of protesters has increased under Congress's rule. The Congress government forgot the promises made to the tribals. In Chhattisgarh, Congress was given a chance twice and the BJP three times. Now public will give a chance to AAP," he concluded.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor