AAP workers booked for bursting crackers during Kejriwal’s release from jail

New Delhi, Sep 14 Some AAP workers have been booked for bursting fire-crackers on Friday to celebrate the release of party chief Arvind Kejriwal from Tihar jail, violating the Delhi government's ban on their use till January next year.

The FIR against unidentified workers has been lodged at the Civil Lines police station.

As the Delhi CM walked out of jail on Friday evening, he was welcomed by hundreds of party workers and volunteers outside the Tihar jail. Many of them distributed sweets, some engaged in drum-beating while some of them burst firecrackers on the route from jail to CM’s residence. The celebrations took place outside Tihar Jail as well as Kejriwal’s official residence in Civil Lines and also the AAP party office.

The BJP accused the AAP dispensation of double standards and befooling the city residents with its ‘hollow promises’.

Accusing the AAP government of hypocrisy, they also shared videos of the Aam Aadmi Party workers' firecracker celebrations on social media and questioned the efficacy of the firecracker ban.

BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor condemned the action, highlighting the AAP’s perceived double standards.

"Minister Gopal Rai imposed a ban for Hindu festivals citing pollution concerns, yet AAP workers violated the ban to celebrate Kejriwal’s bail," he said.

He also urged the Delhi government to identify and arrest those who had violated the ban on firecrackers.

Delhi minister Saurav Bhardwaj, when quizzed on blatant disobedience of order, said that the BJP leaders also resort to such celebrations.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor