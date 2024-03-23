AAP's Delhi Office Sealed, Party to Raise Concerns with Election Commission, Says Atishi

Atishi, a senior leader of the Aam Aadmi Party, asserted on Saturday that the party's office in Delhi has been completely sealed off. She announced that the party intends to bring this issue to the attention of the Election Commission.

In a post on X, she questioned the "sealing" of the party office, saying it goes against the concept of having a level playing field in elections as promised by the Constitution.

Aam Aadmi Party office has been sealed off from all sides. How can access to a national party office be stopped during the Lok Sabha election? This against the ‘level playing field’ promised in the Indian Constitution.



On Friday, during a protest by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders and volunteers at the BJP headquarters near DDU Marg, close to ITO in central Delhi, the AAP office was also obstructed. This protest was staged against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Kejriwal has been remanded in Enforcement Directorate custody until March 28, subsequent to his arrest by the agency in connection with a money-laundering case related to Delhi's previously abandoned excise policy.