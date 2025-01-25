AAP's new campaign poster shows Kejriwal's fear of returning to Tihar jail: Abhay Dubey

New Delhi, Jan 25 An Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) poster, projecting party supremo Arvind Kejriwal as the ‘lone warrior against the slew of corrupt politicians’ has drawn sharp criticism from the Congress party.

Taking potshots at AAP's projection of Kejriwal as ‘ek akela, sab par bhaari’, Congress spokesperson Abhay Dubey on Saturday said that it was the fear of going back to jail that the party was trying hard to paint him as an honest leader.

The heated poll campaign for Delhi Assembly elections, punctuated by a sharp and piercing rhetoric war, has become more lively and engrossing with the escalation in posters face-off, with all parties resorting to derisive and sneering posters.

The latest instance saw AAP sharing a poster of ‘dishonest’ politicians including three top Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi.

It also featured top BJP leaders including contesting candidates in Delhi elections like Parvesh Verma, Ramesh Bidhuri and more.

It caught many eyeballs on the social media because AAP and Congress were allies just months ago in Lok Sabha elections.

Responding to AAP’s labelling of Rahul Gandhi as ‘dishonest’ politician, Abhay Dubey said: "Arvind Kejriwal is now fearing a return to Tihar Jail, which is why he is trying to portray himself as honest. Those who are neck deep in corruption, including the liquor scam, hospital scam and others are now preaching us about honesty."

He further said that the most corrupt political party (AAP) in the history of India has eight ministers out on bail.

"Once the elections are over, they will be back in jail. Many facts are now coming to light now, whether it is the liquor scam or the hospital scam or any other corruption," he added.

The Congress spokesperson, when asked about ‘complete absence’ of top leadership from the poll arena and whether the party has ‘surrendered’ before the AAP and BJP's electoral machinery, revealed that the Central leadership will be on the streets, post Republic Day celebrations.

"We have an event in Mhow on January 27. Soon after that, you will see our entire central leadership including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, all actively involved in the campaign," he added.

