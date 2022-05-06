Aatmnirbhar Bharat is our path as well as our resolve: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday said that the people of the country are working for the planet Earth and said that Aatmanirbhar Bharat is the government's path as well as government's resolve.

The Prime Minister said our path and destination for the future are clear. "Aatmnirbhar Bharat is our path as well as our resolve. Over the years, we have worked continuously to create every necessary atmosphere for this," he said at the inaugural session of the Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO).

The Prime Minister urged the gathering to work for EARTH. He elaborated that 'E' means the prosperity of the Environment. He urged them to also discuss how they can support the efforts to make at least 75 Amrit Sarovars in every district by August 15 next year.

'A' means to make Agriculture more profitable and invest more and more in natural farming, farming technology and the food processing sector. 'R' means emphasising Recycling and the circular economy, working for Reuse, Reduce and Recycle. 'T' means taking Technology to as many people as possible. He urged the audience to consider how they can make other advanced technology like drone technology more accessible. 'H' means -Healthcare, he said that today, the government is doing a lot of work for the arrangements like healthcare, and medical colleges in every district in the country. He asked the gathering to think about how their organization can encourage this.

Prime Minister said that more than 40 lakh sellers have joined the Government e-Marketplace.

"Ever since the Government e-Marketplace i.e. GeM portal has come into existence, all the purchases are done on one platform in front of everyone. Now people from remote villages, small shopkeepers and self-help groups can directly sell their products to the government. Today more than 40 lakh sellers have joined the GeM portal," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister further said that the government is ensuring proper arrangements like healthcare, medical colleges in every district in the country.

Prime Minister addressed the inaugural session of 'JITO Connect 2022' today via video conferencing.

JITO is a global organisation connecting Jains worldwide and JITO Connect is an endeavour to help businesses and industry by providing an avenue for mutual networking and personal interactions.

'JITO Connect 2022' is a three-day event being organized at Gangadham Annex, Pune from May 6th to 8th and will encompass multiple sessions on diverse issues relating to business and economy.

( With inputs from ANI )

