Abandoned building collapses in Delhi's Bhajanpura, no casualties

New Delhi, March 8 An abandoned, multi-storey building collapsed in Bhajanpura area of east Delhi on Wednesday, officials said, adding that no casualty has been reported in the incident.

According to Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg, a call regarding a building collapse at Vijay Park was received at 3.05 p.m. following which four fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

"No casualty involved. Building comprised ground plus four floors," he said.

A senior police official said that after receiving a police control room call at 3.05 p.m regarding the house collapse, a police team rushed to the spot in Gali number 24, Vijay Park

"The Station House Officers (SHOs) of Jafrabad and Bhajanpura police stations rushed to the spot. The area was cordoned off. The BSES and fire brigade also reached the spot and started a rescue operation," said the official.

"No casualty or injury has been reported. The collapsed building had been built on a 25 square yards plot. The house was already abandoned some time ago as it was unsafe. The building is about 20 years old," said the official.

A video of the collapse has been also captured by local residents and it is doing rounds on social media.

The official said that removal of debris is in progress and further investigation is on.

