Abhishek Banerjee Clarifies Trinamool's Stand on Sheikh Shahjahan Amid Ongoing Tension

In the midst of the ongoing tension over the Sandeshkhali incident, Abhishek Banerjee, the national general secretary of Trinamool Congress, clarified on Sunday that his party isn't shielding Sheikh Shahjahan, the absconding leader. He pointed out that the state police's hands are tied due to a High Court order.

Abhishek mentioned, "Human rights activists call for Sheikh Shahjahan's arrest every day, but with the High Court's restrictions, the police face limitations. ED officers were attacked on January 5." He explained that the Calcutta High Court formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) for the case, and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) appealed for a stay on the decision. The Chief Justice's bench accepted the ED's request, and the hearing is scheduled for March 6. Abhishek emphasized that if the High Court restricts state police action, they need time to act based on the FIR, proposing a grace period of 15 days to a month.

Earlier, Abhishek Banerjee criticized the sudden involvement of BJP leaders in the Sandeshkhali matter, highlighting their recent resurgence in West Bengal ahead of elections after a two-year absence. He challenged the BJP to organize a meeting at the Parade Ground on March 10, coinciding with Trinamool Congress's public rally. Abhishek questioned the BJP's whereabouts over the past two years and dared them to match the attendance at their public meeting.

The Sandeshkhali incident involves women arming themselves in protest against alleged atrocities by TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan and associates. Two Trinamool leaders linked to Shahjahan, Uttam Sardar and Shibu Hazra, have already been arrested in connection with the incident.