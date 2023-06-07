ABVP leaders stage protest against college charging high fees illegally in Telangana

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 7 : ABVP leaders staged a protest at the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education campus in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

They demanded action against the colleges which were illegally charging high fees and also alleged that there was no proper teaching facility in government colleges.

The protesters included both men and women and blocked the street near the Telangana Intermediate Board campus.

They started raising slogans against the KCR government demanding justice. They tried to break the barricades and enter the Intermediate board campus.

A police team was deployed which intervened and tried to disperse the crowd and bundled the protestors into police vehicles.

The police have detained them and taken them into custody.

