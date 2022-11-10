ACB seizes valuable documents, gold from former Nellore district magistrate

The Anti-Corruption Bureau officers said that the team seized some valuable documents along with gold from the residence of ex-district magistrate (DM) of Nellore district.

Padma worked as Nellore district's DM in civil Supplies. ACB team seized some valuable documents along with some gold.

The team of ACB inspected 11 places across the state, the agency said.

On this occasion, ACB officials said that a case has been registered at the Vedayapalem Police Station, regarding the misappropriation of funds in civil supplies of Nellore district and that ACB officials are investigating this case as per the orders of higher authorities.

( With inputs from ANI )

