ACB swoops on Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Rajan Salvi’s home for alleged graft

Ratnagiri (Maharashtra), Jan. 18 The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) raided the homes and other places linked with the Opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Rajan Salvi, in an alleged corruption case here on Thursday, officials said.

A team led by Ratnagiri ACB officer Sushant Chavan swooped on Salvi’s home where his brother Deepak Salvi and an aide were present.

The ACB started a search operation for an alleged case pertaining to wealth in excess of known sources of income, as per an official.

Salvi, who was earlier quizzed on at least five occasions by the ACB, had on Wednesday declared that he was fed up of these repeated summons and interrogation by the police agency.

He said that henceforth he would not attend any ACB summonses or go to their offices for questioning, and dared them “to take whatever action, arrest me, throw me in jail.”

The ACB action came back-to-back after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested a close aide of SS-UBT ex-minister and MLA Aditya Thackeray early Thursday.

Thackeray Jr., Chief Spokesperson Sanjay Raut, MP, MLA Vaibhav Naik, ex-Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar and other leaders slammed the government for actions selectively targeting their party leaders by misusing probe agencies.

Raut said that both Salvi and MP Rajan Vichare are being hounded by central agencies for their refusal to join the ruling Shiv Sena of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, but warned that the people of the state are watching everything and will give a befitting reply in the elections.

