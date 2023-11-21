Accident near Godhra claims four lives, including children; 11 injured

Panchmahal, Nov 21 Four people, including two children died, and 11 passengers were injured in a road accident on the Dahod-Godhra Highway near Gadh Village in Gujarat's Panchmahal district on Tuesday.

The incident involved a collision between a private luxury bus and a stationary vehicle.

The officials confirmed that among the deceased were two women and two children.

Of the 11 injured, nine are currently receiving medical care at a civil hospital in Godhra. Two others, who suffered serious injuries, have been transferred to a medical facility in Vadodara for specialised treatment.

An Indore-bound bus was parked on the roadside due to a technical breakdown when it was struck from behind by another luxury bus traveling from Dahod.

The impact of the collision resulted in fatalities and injuries to several passengers. The local authorities are investigating the circumstances leading up to the accident.

