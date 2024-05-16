Accident on Instagram Live: 4 Killed in Gujarat as Speeding Car at 140 KM Per Hour Crashes While Making Reel

Four were killed, and the driver of the car survived after the vehicle lost control and crashed on a highway in Gujarat’s Valsad. The horrific accident was streamed live on Instagram and the video is making rounds on social media websites.

In a viral video, all five boys are seen shouting in the car, partying, and playing loud music to show their viewers on a live stream that they are driving at a speed of 140 km/hr. Moments after they start overtaking trucks one by one, the driver loses control due to the high speed and crashes.

WARNING! Video May Find Upsetting Viewers As Its Contain Abusive Language

It's painful to see these young boys risking their own and others' lives for attention and what they call "bhaukaal"

As per details -

This accident happend in Vasad ( GJ )

Unfortunately, 4 out of 5 passengers died while the driver sustained some injuries.

According to the reports, a case has been registered against the injured driver, the lone person who survived the tragic accident among five youths. A case registered for reckless driving.